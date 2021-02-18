Police command in Kwara pledges to support YSFON on CP Under-13 Cup

The Police Command in Kwara has pledged to support the state chapter of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) in staging the 14th edition of the Commissioner of Police Under-13 Football Competition.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Bagega, made the pledge on Thursday in Ilorin while receiving state executive committee members of Kwara YSFON led by its chairman, Ademola Kiyesola.

“In addition to this support, I pledge to donate a trophy to be known as Kwara Commissioner of Police Under-17 Football Cup,” he said.

Bagega commended Kwara YSFON for the initiative of org

anising the competition, saying age-group competitions would help in no small way in guiding youths to channel their energy in the right direction.

“This is important, particularly now that there are crises here and there in the society,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police explained that, to successfully combat crime among youths in the society, the Police needed the collaboration of all stakeholders.

Earlier, Kiyesola had told Bagega that the visit was to welcome him to the state and to inform him about YSFON programmes, particularly the Commissioner of Police Cup competition.