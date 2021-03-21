Police Command in Benue to investigate attack on Ortom

The Police in Benue on Sunday ordered a investigation into the alleged attack on Gov. Samuel Ortom, which took place on Saturday at Abua Village, Gboko road, in .


This is contained statement  by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene and made available to newsmen in .


According to Anene the state Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Madaki, while condemning the alleged attack on the governor, also ordered investigation into the matter.


“On  Saturday March 20, at about 1200hrs, a distress call was received from one of the police officers deployed as escort to the governor of Benue,  Samuel Ortom.


”He said that, while on escort duty with the governor to his farm located at Abua Village, Gboko road, , some armed men numbering about 15 came out from the bush and started sporadically at His Excellency’s entourage.


“He stated further that they were able to repel the attackers and secure the governor back to Benue House, Makurdi, unhurt.


“Upon receipt of this information, a of police officers was detailed to the scene to prevent further breakdown of and order and on the spot assessment of the crime scene.


“Madaki while condemning  the unprovoked attack on the governor,  commended officers who were involved in the gun duel for bravery and ordered an investigation into the case.
“The CP added that such lawlessness cannot  be condoned in Benue state under his watch,” Anene said. (NAN)

