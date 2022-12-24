Police Command in Benue assures of crime-free Christmas, New Year celebrations

By Nicholas Dechi

The Police Command in Benue says it has made adequate security arrangements to tackle criminality head on during the celebration of both Christmas and New Year.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Sewuese Anene, and issued on Saturday in Makurdi.

“To ensure security of lives and property, the command has put in place adequate security arrangements to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“These arrangements includes provision of security at Churches, recreational facilities and event centers as well as at entry and exit routes in the state,” it stated.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Abass, had felicitated with the Christian faithful in the state as they celebrate the 2022 Christmas.

The Command also wishes to inform the general public that the ban on sale and use of fireworks in the state is still in force.

It advised parents and guardians to be monitoring their children and wards as well as warn them against harmful practices.

It also enjoined the good people of the state to provide useful information that would assist the police in their operations towards making the celebration hitch free.

“The command can be reached through the following phone numbers: 08066006475, 08057493117, 07067374913 and 07083250154,” it stated. (NAN)