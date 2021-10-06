Police Command embarks on visibility patrol of Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has embarked on visibility patrols across the state to reassure the public of its dedication to fight crime.

A statement signed Police Public Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, stated the patrol had gone to Apongbon, Eko Bridge, and CMS areas.

Ajisebutu said the exercise which began on Oct. 4, was part of the security designed command to reassure the public of its determination to protect the lives and property as well as maintain law and in the state.

“The routine exercise carried out on the of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, be sustained beyond the ‘Ember Months’ period.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to cooperate with the police officers involved in the exercise.

“The patrol is a proactive measure to protect law-abiding residents of the state and send warning signals to kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists, miscreants and other criminal elements still prowling in the state.” he said. (NAN)

