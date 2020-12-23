Police Command arrests 3 suspects for alleged murder of father, daughter

The Police Command in Kano State has arrested a 50-year-old man, Adamu Musa, for alleged murder of a father and his daughter in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano.

The defendant, his son, Sule Mallam, 30; and grandson, Isyaku Sule, 27; were accused of alleged murder.The spokesman for the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this in a statement he released on Wednesday.

Haruna stated that the suspects were arrested for alleged murder of a 30-year-old father, Kabiru Ya’u, and his five-year-old daughter.

He said that on Aug.26, at about 4:10 a.m., unknown hoodlums invaded Madunkuri settlement in Gomo Village, Sumaila LGA of Kano State, attacked and killed one Kabiru Ya’u, 30, and his five-year-old daughter, Harira Kabiru.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Ahmad, on receiving the report directed a team of Operation Puff Adder led by DSP Shehu Dahiru to arrest the culprits.

“The team immediately swung into action and arrested the three suspects; 115 days after the incident.’’

Haruna alleged that during investigation, the father confessed to have directed his three sons and his grandson to kill the victim on allegation that the deceased was a suspected kidnapper.

“The suspects confessed that they used machetes and sticks to hack the victims to death.

“Investigation is in progress for the arrest of the remaining culprits. They will be charged to court after completion of investigation,’’ Command’s spokesman said.

Also, the Command in Kano had arrested a 30-year-old man, Gambo Yakubu, for allegedly parading himself as Ahmad Musa, the Captain of the Super Eagles.

Haruna said that the Command on March 25, at about 11:30 p.m received a complaint from one Musa Muhammad, the Manager of Ahmad Musa Sport Centre, Kano,

According to him, Muhammad reported that the suspect, who was a former worker at the Centre, used to parade himself as Ahmad Musa, the Captain of Super Eagles.

Haruna alleged that the suspect forged documents bearing the name Ahmad Musa and used it to defraud innocent members of the public.

“On receiving the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State, Mr Ahmad, directed a team of detectives led by CSP Abdulkarim Abdullahi to arrest the culprit.

“On Dec.20, the suspect was arrested and confessed to have defrauded more than 15 innocent citizens by collecting money from them pretending to be Ahmad Musa.

“He was also alleged to be selling forms at N5,000 each to youths who want to play football abroad.

“He collected over N700,000; and spent the money in hotels on his girlfriends in Kano,’’ he stated. (NAN)