Police College Ikeja prepares for new recruits in Lagos

Police College Ikeja in Lagos State says it is prepared to start training the screened new Police constables for the next six months.

The College Spokesperson, ASP Owajulaye Saka, disclosed this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Saka said that ahead of the training, all the drilling instructors had started training their personnel, stressing that the college had enough instructors to take care of the trainees.

He said that the Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam, had visited for spot assessment of the institution’s facilities.

The college’s spokesperson said the minister was satisfied with what he saw but requested the management of the school to submit the list of materials needed by the institution.

Saka said the school had since submitted the list to the ministry, which included mattresses, kitchen utensils and fans for the classrooms.

NAN reports that the Police Service Commission (PSC), had successfully screened no fewer than 171,956 applicants for the position of constables nationwide.

The PSC spokesperson, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said in a statement that the successful applicants were currently receiving messages, inviting them for Computer Based Tests scheduled for Tuesday, March 5th and Wednesday, March 6th, across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Ani also said that 43,778 out of the applicants, who were successful in the specialists cadre during the screening, were expected to go through practical tests at a date to be announced soon by the commission. (NAN)

By Moses Omorogieva