Police charge 2 teachers for assaulting pupil

The Police, on Tuesday, arraigned two men, Peter Anyakorah, 40 and Samuel Ekanem, 40, at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly beating a 10-year-old pupil.
The duo are facing two-count charge of conspiracy and assault.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.
The Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Nov. 19, 2020 about 11.00 a.m., at St. Anthony International School in Ijaye, Lagos State.
Eruada said the defendants beat the boy, Timileyin Adeyemi, with stick all over his body, which caused him injuries.
He said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.
The Chief Magistrate, M. O Tanimola, granted the defendants N100,000 bail each, with two sureties in like sum.
Tanimola adjourned the case until Jan. 28, for further mention. (NAN)
Leave a Reply