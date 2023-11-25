Saturday, November 25, 2023
Police caution against Saturday’s protest in Kano

By Chimezie Godfrey
The police command in Kano has cautioned against the planned protest by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People’s party (NNPP).


Mr Hussaini Gumel, the state Commissioner of Police, said this when he spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.


Gumel said that already  the command had embarked on aggressive  patrol in and outside the metropolis to ensure maintenance of law and order.


He said that armed security armed personnel had been deployed to strategic locations to deal with any form of security threats in the state.


” As far as this command is concerned we  have not permitted the two major political parties to engage in any form of protest in our areas of supervision, ”he said.


He urged residents to go about their lawful business without any fear of molestation.


He said that the police and sister security agencies were working hand in hand to ensure adequate security to secure lives and property in the state.


He also called on leaders of the two parties to abide by the peace accords they signed.


He appealed to parents to keep close watch of the movement of their wards as any one found disrupting the peace would be arrested and prosecuted.

By Aminu Garko (NAN)

