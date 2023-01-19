Police caution against mishandling of inflammable substances

By Suleiman Shehu

The Police in Oyo State have cautioned residents against misuse of inflammable materials to avoid fire outbreaks.

Mr Adebowale Williams, the Commissioner of Police in the state, gave the warning when he received the new State Commander of Federal Fire Service, Mr Owoseni Olusegun, who visited him on Thursday in Ibadan.

He said that there were rampant cases of fire outbreaks caused largely by those hoarding petroleum products in homes and other public places.

The commissioner of police added that the harmattan has made it more imperative for people to be extra careful in handling combustible materials, including cooking gas and use of phone at filling stations.

“Bush burning and incineration of refuse at this period must never be left unsupervised to avoid unnecessary escalation of wildfire,” Williams said.

He assured that the command would work with the Federal Fire Service on operational drills and strategic fire simulation to enhance response to fire emergencies.

Earlier, the fire service controller said the visit was to partner with the police for effective operations.

Olusegun said that the federal fire service would continue to sensitise citizens on fire prevention methods to save lives and property. (NAN)