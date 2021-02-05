Police caution against increased human activities around River Benue

The Police command in Benue on Friday cautioned against increased human activities around River Benue, especially among children. The Police command in Benue on Friday cautioned against increased human activities around River Benue, especially among children.

The warning is contained in a press statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

The statement further stated that the command was worried over the increased human activities around the banks of the river, especially children who

are seen fetching water, fishing and swimming.