Police caution against degrading integrity of officers

By Monday Ijeh

The Nigeria Police Force has warned individuals and organisations, privileged to the services of its personnel against acts that could degrade the integrity of the force and bring it to disrepute.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi gave the warning in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the warning followed a video making rounds in the media space, showing police officers receiving money from a Chinese national.

“The Nigeria Police Force has taken cognisance of a disturbing video making rounds in the media space, showing police officers receiving money from a Chinese national.

“The force has strongly condemned the conduct exhibited by the police officers in the video, describing it as unprofessional and unethical.

“The actions of the officers do not represent the established ethics, standards, and core values of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

Adejobi said the force had zero tolerance for unprofessional behaviour and other forms of misconduct that could undermine public trust and confidence.

He said the officers captured in the video had been identified and would be subjected to disciplinary proceedings. (NAN)