The Police Command in Enugu State has urged all retired police personnel resident in the state to report at the Command’s headquarters in Enugu for their consequential pension adjustment documentation.



The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the senior citizens should report at the pension’s office at the Police headquarters by 8a.m. daily for the documentation exercise, which began on June 7.

“The directive followed the Federal Government directives on the implementation of Consequential Adjustment in Pension for the Minimum Wage approved for pensioners,’’ he said.



He added that it was in response to the consequent directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, on the documentation of retired police officers in view of the adjustment.



The police spokesman said that retirees were to come along with their Retirement Certificates and Retirement Identity Card.

“They are to strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols during the exercise,’’ he added. (NAN)

