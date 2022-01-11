Police call for stronger synergy with VIO, others in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun has called for a stronger synergy with the Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) and other sister agencies in the state to deliver quality service to the public.

ACP Muyideen Obe, Area Commander of Police, Sango-Ota, made the call during a courtesy visit by the new Zonal Commander of VIO, on Tuesday in Sango-Ota, Ogun.

Obe noted that no agency could do its work or duty alone, adding that collaboration and synergy among the agencies were required to deliver better service to the public.

“I see our job as a call to serve the members of the public.

“Therefore we must ensure that we carry out our duties effectively by enforcing the laws because without enforcing them, they became useless,” he said.

The area Commander said the agencies would be collaborating in the area of enforcement of laws.

He said any motorists who committed an offence would be arrested and handed over to the police.

The police boss stressed the need for every vehicle to be duly registered, adding that anyone with unregistered plate number would be apprehended.

Obe solicited the cooperation of the VIO by making use of its premises to park some of the impounded vehicles by the police.

In her response, Mrs Olugbenga Oluwatoyin, Zonal Commander, VIO, Sango-Ota, appreciated the open door policy of the area commander and the high level of cooperation accorded her predecessors.

“I am very happy to meet you, but our organisation has been split into three Zonal areas: Ogun East, Central and West, which is under my jurisdiction.

“And I desire to have the level of synergy that will enhance our operations and enable us improve the level of compliance by motorists under my Zonal Command,” she said.

Oluwatoyin said it had always been her culture to form a strong alliance with the police formations within her jurisdiction, especially with the various Divisional Police officers.

“I always reach out to them to ensure the enforcement side of our operations against erring motorists,” she said.

The Zonal Commander enjoined the police boss to sustain prompt response to issues whenever the need arose. (NAN)

