Police burst shrine, discover names of politicians in Zamfara

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Zamfara Police Command, has bursts a shrine and discovered fitish items, including calabash filled with blood and list of names of top politicians, in Gusau, the state capital.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, who addressed a press briefing on Tuesday, the Command’s action was based on intelligence reports.

“On 6th April 2020, the Police received a credible information that some people were planning some evil machinations against some of the leaders of the state by using unorthodox means to achieve their ill-conceived agenda.

“That a house at Unguwar Dallatu, has become a sort of worry to the inhabitants of the area. They decided to pass the information which puzzled many people.

“They complained that the place has become a shrine where, whenever the evil doers entered the house, all sorts of living creatures, such as lizard and ants die. The people also said nobody has access to the house except the participants.

“The patrol team rushed to the scene and on sighting the head lights of the vehicle, two (2) suspects, engaged in the incantation took to flight and escaped,” Nagogo stated.

Items recovered by the police include:

A pot with many needles in it

An ordinary pot with water and rosary encircled into it

A calabash full of blood

An open pot with some powder herbs in it

A local cattle designed like helmet with Arabic inscription on it

A local stuff with charcoal and scents poured into it

A polythene bag containing cloths of many colours and a design of human skeleton

A double fulls cap paper with names of many political leaders in the state

The CP Nagogo said that investigation into the matter had. commenced.