Police burst drug syndicate in Bauchi

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Police in Bauchi have apprehended five suspects for alleged drug peddling in the metropolis.

The spokesman of the command, CSP Ahmed Wakil, said this in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.

He said that operatives of the command conducted a raid on April 27, and apprehended the suspects at Bayan Gari area of Bauchi.

He said the suspects comprised three males and two females,

“On 27th April 2025, at about 2200 hours, operatives of the Command Monitoring Unit, under the leadership of CSP Abdulrazak Pada, conducted a strategic operation based on credible intelligence report.

“The operation targeted Unguwar Tudun Wadan Dan’iya, popularly known as Bayan Gari, a notorious hotspot within the Bauchi metropolitan area,” he said.

Wakil said the police recovered 30 sachets of Tramadol tablets, 22 bottles of syrups, three Penta injections, and 10 sachets of diazepam tablets.

He urged parents and community leaders to caution their wards against criminal behaviors and drug abuse. (NAN)