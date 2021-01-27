Police burst ‘baby factory’ in Anambra, nab 10 suspects, rescue 5 babies

The Police Command in Anambra says it has uncovered a ‘baby factory’ where young girls are being impregnated and their babies sold by human traffickers.

Chief Superintendent of Police Haruna Mohammed, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka, said 10 suspects were arrested and five new born babies rescued.

According to him, three other children have been rescued in a coordinated raid led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Afolabi Wilfred, Oraifite Area Commander at Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.