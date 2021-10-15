Police burst 3-man gang in Anambra

  Police Command in Anambra has arrested three members a dangerous gang alleged to have been involved in several cases violent crimes in the past.

The spokesperson the command, Toochukwu Ikenga, said that the suspects were alleged to have been criminals terrorising parts the state.

He stated that some the alleged crimes they had perpetrated include: armed robbery, arson, as well as unlawful possession and proliferation illegal weapons.

Ikenga gave the identities the suspects as:  Nnaji Ifeanyi, 29; Ummuna Osita, 32 and Egwuenu Somadina, 17.

He said that they were apprehended in the early hours Thursday in Ogwuaniocha, Gbaru Local Government Area the state.

According to him: ” This feat followed the ongoing aimed at implementing a robust security action plan by CP Echeng Echeng.

” This is to tackle all forms crime and criminality in Anambra. Hence, operatives at about 5.00 a.m. on Thursday arrested three suspects for allegedly belonging to a notorious criminal gang.

“The gang known as ‘the Lion Squad,’ is alleged to have been terrorising Ogwuaniocha Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area the State.

“The Command had recovered one locally- fabricated- barrel gun, seven live cartridges, one expended cartridge, charms and a red beret and substances suspected to be cannabis sativa from the suspects,” he said.

Ikenga said that the suspects who were arrested during a follow- on cases violent crimes were already helping the Police in their investigations.

The police spokesperson said that the suspects would be charged to court after thorough investigations.

He reiterated the command’s resolve to enforce and implement security measures to make Anambra safe for all lawful residents.

Ikenga also assured that the command would continue to work with the to rid them criminal elements. (NAN)

