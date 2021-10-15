Police burst 3-man gang in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has arrested three members of a dangerous gang alleged to have been involved in several cases of violent crimes in the past.

The spokesperson of the command, Toochukwu Ikenga, said that the suspects were alleged to have been among criminals terrorising parts of the state.

He stated that some of the alleged crimes they had perpetrated include: armed robbery, arson, as well as unlawful possession and proliferation of illegal weapons.

Ikenga gave the identities of the suspects as: Nnaji Ifeanyi, 29; Ummuna Osita, 32 and Egwuenu Somadina, 17.

He said that they were apprehended in the early hours of Thursday in Ogwuaniocha, Gbaru Local Government Area of the state.

According to him: ” This feat followed the ongoing efforts aimed at implementing a robust security action plan by CP Echeng Echeng.

” This is to tackle all forms of crime and criminality in Anambra. Hence, operatives at about 5.00 a.m. on Thursday arrested three suspects for allegedly belonging to a notorious criminal gang.

“The gang known as ‘the Lion Squad,’ is alleged to have been terrorising Ogwuaniocha Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State.

“The Command had recovered one locally- fabricated-single barrel gun, seven live cartridges, one expended cartridge, charms and a red beret and substances suspected to be cannabis sativa from the suspects,” he said.

Ikenga said that the suspects who were arrested during a follow-up on cases of violent crimes were already helping the Police in their investigations.

The police spokesperson said that the suspects would be charged to court after thorough investigations.

He reiterated the command’s resolve to enforce and implement security measures to make Anambra safe for all lawful residents.

Ikenga also assured the public that the command would continue to work with the communities to rid them of criminal elements. (NAN)

