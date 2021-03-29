The Judicial Panel of inquiry looking into police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Kaduna State, says approximately 80 per cent of cases filed are still at hearing stage.

The panel, which began sitting on Jan. 5, had received 64 complaints.

This is contained in a document signed by Secretary of the panel, Hajara Abubakar and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Kaduna.

The document is titled ‘Preliminary update on the Judicial Panel of Inquiry’.

It stated that 56 out of the 64 complaints were filed by males and eight by females while 17 were murder petitions.

The breakdown also showed that the panel received 28 cases of personal injury, eight cases of damage to property and extortion and four cases of illegal arrest and prolonged detention.

It however indicated that three of the petitions were struck out and one dismissed due to lack of diligent prosecution while seven were slated for further mention and four cases had existing judgment of courts.

The document revealed that about 65% of the petitions were against officers and members of the police STS, IRT, SARS and IGP Monitoring Team operating within Kaduna state.

NAN reports that the panel was inaugurated in Kaduna State by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Bararabe, with the mandate to receive and investigate complaints of plice brutality or related extrajudicial killings.

It was empowered to evaluate evidences presented and other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions as to the validity of complaints.

The panel was also mandated to recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate.

It was given six months to conclude its assignment, which may be extended based on “convincing reasons.” (NAN)

