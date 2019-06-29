Police begin screening of shortlisted applicants in Lagos

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria The Lagos state Police Command has said it would begin screening of those that applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as constables on 1st July.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana Friday said applicants are required to appear in white T-Shirts and Short.

They are also required to come with their original credentials and photocopies.

“Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that screening of shortlisted applicants for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as Recruit Constable will commence on Monday 1st July, 2019 by 07:30am at the State Command headquarters Ikeja GRA.

“Invitations have been sent to the shortlisted applicants electronically indicating the date and venue of their screening.

“Candidates are expected to report at the screening venues on dates indicated in their invitations only.

“Applicants are required to appear in white T-Shirts and Short. Candidates are required to come with their original credentials and photocopies,” it read.

The statement also advised applicants to check the notice board at their various local government secretariats for the list of shortlisted applicants and dates of individual screenings.

According to Elkana, the exercise is absolutely free of charge and candidates are warned against corrupt practices.

“It is an offence to give money under any guise to the recruitment officers as those found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“For any complaints regarding the recruitment exercise, contact the Police Public Relations Department on +2349090003792,” the state further read.

