Police begin screening of recruits Jan. 8 – Spokesperson  

The Police Command in Rivers says it will begin screening of applicants who had indicated interest to join the force on Jan. 8.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson of the command, announced the commencement of the screening exercise in a statement in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

She said that the programme would be held at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre at Moscow Road in Port Harcourt from Jan. 8 to Jan. 29.

“This is to inform the general public, especially all indigenes of Rivers , who applied for ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that screening will hold from Jan. 8 to Jan. 29.

“Applicants are expected to come with the required documents for the physical/credential screening exercise at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre, Moscow Road.

“The required documents are evidence of physical/mental fitness from a government recognised medical hospital and evidence of good character from each village/district head of applicants,” she stated.

Iringe-Koko said candidates should also come forward with original and duplicate copies of their certificate of origin, duly signed by chairman or secretary of their local government areas.

“Other documents include original and duplicate copies of national identity card/slip and original and duplicate copies of birth certificate or declaration of age.

“Applicants are also expected to come along with printout of their application form; duly completed guarantor’s form and their invitation slip.

“Candidates should also present recent passport photographs and two white flat files as well as expected to wear clean white T-shirts and shorts for the exercise,” she added.

The police image maker advised candidates to arrive at the venue of the screening exercise not later than 8 a.m. daily during the recruitment.

She said the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu had assured that all statutory entry requirements as clearly stated in the Police Acts and Regulations would be followed accordingly.

“CP Disu has also urged the shortlisted applicants to conduct themselves in an orderly manner to avoid acts capable of undermining the exercise.

“The screening is totally free,” Iringe-Koko stated. (NAN)

By Desmond Ejibas

