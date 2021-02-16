Police Command in Plateau has begun manhunt for gunmen who killed four persons in Bassa, Plateau, on Sunday promising to arrest and get them prosecuted. Mr Edward Egbuka, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, gave the indication when he confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Jos. The CP confirmed the killing of four persons in Rikwe-Chongu and Zirshe villages of Miango chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

Egbuka said that the incident occurred on Sunday evening. He said that arrests had yet to be made. He, however, gave the assurance that investigation was on and the perpetrators would soon be fished out.

The commissioner, who said that peace had returned to the state, expressed displeasure that it was disrupted in the last six weeks with the constant attacks in Bassa local government. “There used to be peace on the Plateau, but it has been disrupted in last six weeks. “All we are doing is to tighten the situation and ensure lasting peace returns to the state.

“Four people were killed in Bassa but no arrest yet. However, investigation is on; we have an idea where this is coming from, but we cannot just act on sentiment “Bassa has been a challenge, but we are making some breakthrough in that regard and soon we will make it public,” he said. On the stakeholders meeting held on Monday, the commissioner said it was aimed at finding lasting solution to the continued insecurity in some parts of the state. On its part, the Irigwe Development Association (IDA) condemned the ugly incident describing it as “unfortunate”.

Mr Davidson Malison, the National Publicity Secretary of IDA, in a statement expressed its displeasure and called on the authority to apprehend the killers and make them to face the full wrath of the law. “The leadership of IDA is saddened, dejected and crestfallen by this development as this callous act does not only portray sheer wickedness and devilishness but total inhumanity to human against the Rigwe people. “We want to call with a high tone on the authorities saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property to step up efforts in ensuring that the needful is done in terms of apprehending the culprits,’’ he said.

He also said that “absolute justice be served so as to put an end to all manners of destruction of lives and property in our land”. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen ambushed and killed four persons at two locations of the attack while one person survived with bullet wounds. The gunmen also set ablaze some houses and destroyed other property during the attack. (NAN)