Police begin manhunt for assassins of prominent Enugu engineer

The Police Command in Enugu State say they have begun manhunt for the gunmen that shot and killed an Enugu-based prominent civil engineer, Mr Okwudili Uga, 40, within Enugu metropolis.

The incident took place at about 8p.m. on April 30, near the Sani Abacha Roundabout, Phase-6, Trans-Ekulu axis of Enugu metropolis.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the command had begun an investigation into the unfortunate incident.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, had directed that the assailants must be arrested to face the law.

“The command will leave no stone unturned in the investigation until those behind the dastardly act are all rounded up and made to face the wrath of the law,’’ Ndukwe assured.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity to NAN, said that the deceased, who hailed from Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state, was killed about few metres to his residence.

The eyewitness said the deceased was trailed by his assailants, who first shot at his tyres to demobilise him and later rained bullets on him and sped off.

“He was rushed to St. Leo Hospital, Enugu where the doctors on duty referred him to 82 Division Military Hospital and was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

“His body has been deposited in a mortuary,’’ Ndukwe said. (NAN)