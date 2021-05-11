Police begin investigation into Ohafia INEC fire — Abia PPRO

May 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



The Abia Command says it has full investigation into Sunday’s fire at the Ohafia office of the Independent National Electoral ().


The Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Godfrey Ogbonna, told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Monday that available information showed that the attack was carried out by miscreants.


Ogbonna said the assailants attacked the facility at about 10pm on Sunday.


“The people in the neighbourhood said the attack was carried out by unknown miscreants.


was no casualty because guarding the office ran into the 14 Army Brigade barracks for safety, when the attackers arrived at the place,” he said.


The PPRO said the miscreants were however repelled through the combined efforts of the and army.


NAN learnt that the attackers razed down the office building together with the electronic gadgets, official documents and office furniture.


NAN reports that Mr Festus Okoye,   National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education , statement on Monday in Abuja, stated that the burnt facility was recently renovated.


Okoye stated that the would convene an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative on Election to discuss the attacks on its offices in some parts of the country. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,