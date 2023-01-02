Police begin investigation into couple’s death on New Year’s Day

By Abiodun Lawal

The police command in Ogun has begun investigation into the death of a couple, Mr Kehinde and Mrs Bukola Fatinoye, at Ibara GRA in Abẹokuta, on the New Year’s Day.

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state Police Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abeokuta.

NAN reports that Kehinde and Bukola were burnt to death when suspected arsonists set their house ablaze on Jan. 1.

One of their children and their housekeeper were also alleged to have been kidnapped by those behind the suspected arson.

According to Oyeyemi, the police will do all within their powers to reveal those behind the dastardly act.

NAN gathered that the incident happened shortly after the couple returned from ‘Cross Over Service’ to usher in the new year.

NAN also learnt that Kehinde and Bukola were employees of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, respectively. (NAN)