Police begin investigation into alleged attack on Yahaya Bello

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has begun investigation into alleged attack on Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Sunday.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Haruna Garba , made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Reacting to a statement by the Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo over alleged assassination attempt on Bello, he sais:”preliminary investigation showed that the alleged attack was a result of altercation between the military personnel at checkpoint and the governor’s motorcade.

”In investigation revealed that the crisis followed the refusal of the governor’s motorcade to stop at the military check point”.

The information commissioner had alleged that there was an assasination attempt on the governor, a few kilometres away from Abuja.

Fanwo said the governor was on his way to an official engagement from Lokoka.

He said the attack occurred at about 4p.m. on Sunday, adding that the attackers were dressed in military uniforms.

Fanwo said the attackers waylaid the governor’s motorcade and fired sporadically at his vehicle and other vehicles in the convoy.

“It took the swift intervention of the security personnel attached to the governor to foil the satanic plans of the unknown soldiers.

“The attacks were at three different points, the last barricade being around Kwali Federal Capital Territory at about 4.20pm,” he said. (NAN)

