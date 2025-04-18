Police begin investigation into alleged attack on Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s family house

The Police Command in Kogi said it had begun investigation into the alleged attack on the family House of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi Central) in Obeiba-Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of the State.

By Thompson Yamput

A statement signed by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, on Friday in Lokoja said that the investigation was sequel to a report received that the house was attacked by some unknown hoodlums.

The statement said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Miller Dantawaye had directed the deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Criminal Investigation Department to commence immediate and discrete investigation into the alleged attack to ascertain its cause, with a view to apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“This is consequent upon the distress call received from one Yakubu Ovanja, Aide to Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on April 16 at about 0330hrs made to the Divisional Police Officer, attached to Okehi Division.

“He stated that on the same date at about 0100hrs, some hoodlums numbering about three, armed with cutlasses invaded the family house of the said senator and damaged some front window glasses.

“Immediately the information was received by the DPO, he mobilised his men for an on- the-spot assessment.

“He met a young man named Michael Akpoti in the house who narrated how the hoodlums used cutlasses to damage the said building while trying to gain access into the house before he raised alarm which made the hoodlums to flee,” the statement said.

It stated that it was in view of the report that the CP ordered for an immediate investigation to ascertain its authenticity and deal with the situation as expected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan, who spoke on the incident said that the alleged gunmen assumed she was in town and so attacked her family house on Tuesday night.

She said that during the attack, security operatives and community members responded promptly and chased them off.

“No one was hurt. A report on the incident was quickly made at the police area command of the LGA,” she said. (NAN)