Police ban Sallah Durbar in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State has banned Sallah Durbar activities to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

By Aminu Garko

The Police Command in Kano State has banned Sallah Durbar activities to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ibrahim Bakori stated this while addressing journalists Kano on Friday.

“The police have banned all durbar activities during the celebrations due to credible security information that miscreants have been recruited to cause chaos and unrest,“he said.

He explained that the police have also prohibited the carrying of objects that may raise tensions.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel, in collaboration with sister security agencies, to provide comprehensive security coverage in our areas of supervision.

“As we celebrate, let us remember that peace is paramount. We must put aside our differences and work together as law-abiding citizens for the progress of our state and nation,”he said.

Bakori said that operational orders have been issued to area commanders and divisional police officers, outlining the necessary security protocols for the festivities in their respective jurisdictions.

The commissioner stated that specific operational orders have been issued to deployed officers, detailing security measures for praying grounds, recreation centers, and public buildings.

Bakori emphasised the importance of sustaining peace in the state and urged parents to caution their children against any acts that may cause havoc.

Residents are also advised to report any suspicious movements to the security agencies.

In case of emergency, residents can reach out to the authorities using the following emergency contact numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926.( NAN)