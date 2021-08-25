Police assures UNICAL of security on campus

The Cross River Police Command has assured the management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) of adequate security by its personnel on campus.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aminu Alhassan, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Calabar.

He said this when he received the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of UNICAL Governing Council, retired Gen. Martin Luther-Agwai, and other council members of the University.

Alhassan said that the University and the Police Command enjoys a cordial working relationship that should be sustained through peaceful co-existence.

He told the delegation that the command would enhance operational efficiency of the police post on campus with a view to always respond to cases of emergency on time.

“I want to assure you of the state command’s support and collaboration in maintaining a peaceful environment for both students and staff.

“We are also going to train some of our personnel with a view to impact the needed security tips and knowledge on campus policing.

“The University is a place for research and teaching, we will do our best to maintain our presence there always,” he assured.

Earlier, Luther-Agwai told the CP that he was in his office on a familiarisation visit and to thank the command for their support to the university.

He charged the Police Commissioner to organise training courses for its personnel on campus for optimal combat and mental alertness.

“We have come here as a council to seek your continued support and collaboration in maintaining peace and orderliness in UNICAL.

“We thank the Nigerian Police for all they have done in securing the university of Calabar community. But, we want to ask for more of their presence on campus,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Florence Obi, thanked the Command for always responding to the management calls whenever there were cases of insecurity on campus.

She assured the CP that the university would continue to partner with the police in all its activities.(NAN)

