Police assures UNICAL of security on campus

The Cross River Police Command has assured the management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) of adequate security by its personnel campus.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aminu Alhassan, gave the assurance in Calabar.

He said this when he received the Pro-/Chairman of UNICAL Governing Council, retired Gen. Martin Luther-Agwai, and other council members of the University.

Alhassan said that the University and the Police Command enjoys a cordial relationship that should be sustained through peaceful -existence.

He told the delegation that the command would operational efficiency of the police post campus with a view to always respond to cases of time.

“I want to assure you of the state command’s support and collaboration in maintaining a peaceful environment for both students and staff.

also going to train some of our personnel with a view to impact the needed security tips and knowledge campus policing.

“The University is a place for research and teaching, we will do our best to maintain our presence there always,” he assured.

Earlier, Luther-Agwai told the CP that he was in office a familiarisation visit and to thank the command for support to the university.

He charged the Police Commissioner to organise training courses for its personnel campus for optimal combat and mental alertness.

“We have come here as a council to seek your continued support and collaboration in maintaining peace and orderliness in UNICAL.

“We thank the Nigerian Police for all they have done in securing the university of Calabar community. But, we want to ask for more of presence campus,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice- of the University, Prof. Florence Obi, thanked the Command for always responding to the management calls whenever there were cases of insecurity campus.

She assured the CP that the university would continue to partner with the police in all its activities.(NAN)

