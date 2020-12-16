Police assure of crime-free Xmas, New Year celebrations in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun, on Wednesday, said that it had put a robust security arrangement in place to ensure hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

A statement issued in Abeokuta by the command’s Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi (DSP), indicated that policemen had been strategically deployed to various parts of the state to ensure a crime-free yuletide.

“Men of the Tactical Response and Intelligence and Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism Units have been deployed to nip in the bud any violence or crime that may rear its head.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has also ordered a 24-hour surveillance patrol around the various worship, event and recreation centers across the state,” he said.

Oyeyemi reminded members of the public that the law banning the use of fireworks was still in force, adding that anybody caught selling or throwing any type of fireworks would be made to feel the weight of the law.

According to him, Ajogun enjoins Christian faithful to reflect on the reasons for Christmas and be good ambassadors of Christ by ensuring peace at all times.

Oyeyemi appealed to members of the public to alert the police whenever they noticed any strange or suspicious face, gathering or movement within their communities.

He said that such information would assist the police to perform their duties optimally, stressing “security is everybody’s business”. (NAN)