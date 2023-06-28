Police assure Lagos residents of adequate security during, after Sallah

By Deborah Akpede

The Police Command in Lagos State has assured residents of the state of adequate security during and after the Sallah celebration.

The command gave the assurance in a statement issued by the police spokesperson in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to him, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has deployed adequate number of personnel to vulnerable points for hitch free celebrations.

“In line with his policing vision, CP Owohunwa has directed all Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Commanders and Intelligence Officers to review their deployment of human and operational resources, especially at identified strategic and vulnerable points across the state to forestall any breakdown of security.

“Deployed officers have been charged to remain professional, courteous but firm in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

He quoted Owohunwa to have said that “the emplaced security architecture will be closely monitored and reviewed in a bid to sustain the existing peace in the state.”

The image-maker enjoined everyone to remain vigilant by supporting all the security measures put in place to safe-guard lives and property.

“Be security conscious, vigilant and report any suspicious incident or happening to the nearest police station,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the command felicitated residents and the good people of the state, especially the Muslim umma, on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-fitr. (NAN)

