Police assure EFCC of harmonious relationship in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has assured Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of harmonious relationship in Enugu State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, gave the assurance while receiving the Zonal Commander of EFCC, Enugu Zonal Command, Mr Aliyu Naibi, who paid him a familiarisation visit on Friday in Enugu.

“I give you my word that the existing cordial working relationship between the police and the commission in Enugu State shall remain unbroken.

“In fact, be rest assured that I will always treat all collaborative requests to aid your activities with dispatch,” Uzuegbu said.

Earlier, Naibi noted that the existing working relationship between the police and the commission was immutable and unavoidable.

He said that it was the existing relationship between the two agencies that informed the familiarisation visit to the police commissioner.

Naibi expressed the belief that the move would further strengthen the synergy between them. (NAN)

