Police arrests 5 for multiple abductions, car theft, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, mni has said that the action plan being implemented by the Force to curb Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, particularly all forms of abuse on women and children in the country, is yielding positive results.

The IGP made the affirmation on the heels of the arrest of five (5) members of a kidnap for ransom gang which specializes in the abduction of women and the girl child, sexually abusing them and obtaining ransom from their families before their release.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, CP Frank Mba and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday.

He said,”The five (5) suspects were arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team following massive manhunt by the Force for the perpetrators of the recent trend of abduction of women in some States in the South-South part of the country, especially Port Harcourt and its environs.

“The victims are subjected to series of sexual abuses and ransom demanded from their families before their release.

“The suspects are Osinachi Ngwakwe ‘m’ 22yrs from Ubaka Community in Umahia South LGA, Abia State, Sammy Junior Inordee ‘alias T-Boy ‘m’ 27yrs, from Gwarra Community in Khana LGA, Rivers State, Epo-Bari Nwolu ‘m’ 26yrs from Ogale Community in Eleme, LGA, Rivers State, Yabari Gbarale ‘m’ 29yrs from Gwara community, Khana LGA, Rivers State and Barine Yilda ‘m’ 30yrs alias Albino or Yellow from Gwara community, Khana LGA, Rivers State.”

The IGP said that investigations revealed that the suspects target lone female drivers of Porsche cars as they drive out of offices, shopping malls or any vulnerable places.

“They thereafter, trail them to lonely roads, abduct and take them to their criminal hideouts, sexually abuse them, and demand ransom from their families before their release.

“They also sell off their exotic cars. Four (4) AK47 rifles, one (1) double-barrel shotgun, and set of military camouflage uniforms suspected to have been illegally acquired, which they wear to beat security checks, were recovered.

“Effort is being intensified to arrest other fleeing gang members and recover more weapons and stolen vehicles used by the suspects for their operations,” he said.

The IGP also disclosed that operatives of the Nigeria Police INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja have arrested two (2) Kano based suspects: Ibrahim Muazzam Mohammad Aminu and Mohammad Tahir Umar.

According to him, investigations revealed that the suspects are members of a trans-border/international child porn syndicate which sexually abuse and take undue advantage of underage girls and disseminate the video recordings of the illicit sexual act on an international social media Whatsapp group chat known as “Pervertidos”, owned and managed by a Brazilian called Adriana.

“Their arrest followed intelligence received from the INTERPOL NCB, Brasilia. Exhibits recovered from the suspects include three (3) mobile phones and a Laptop computer.

“Forensic investigations/analysis carried out by the Police team on the gadgets revealed the series of pornographic/erotic videos with underage girls which the suspects shared on the internet for a fee denominated in US Dollars,” he said.

The IGP notes that a total of two thousand, seven hundred and ninety-two (2,792) suspects were arrested by the Police for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and other sexual related offenses in the year 2020.

He explained that the arrests are linked to the two thousand, five hundred and seventy-three (2,573) cases currently being prosecuted under the Force Gender Unit in various courts across the country. Others are still under active investigations.

The IGP enjoins parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and wards and report any incidents of abuse against women and children.

He expressed displeasure over the prevailing culture of silence in concealing crimes against women and children and called for improved collaboration with the Police, assuring that the Force is well repositioned to protect women and children and confront violent crimes in the country.

He also revealed that all the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.