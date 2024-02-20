Police arrests 4 for alleged armed robbery in Kaduna

The Police in Kaduna have arrested four suspects for alleged armed robbery in the state.

The spokesman of the Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday, that the suspects allegedly terrorised some communities in the state.

He said the suspects allegedly robbed innocent citizens of motorcycles and other valuables along Ado Gwaron in Mahuta community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman listed the suspects to include Bashir Kabir; Suraka Usman, Ibrahim Abubakar and Buhari Abdullahi.

Hassan said the Police recovered five vehicle number plates, spare parts and new SIM cards from the suspects.

The Command, he said, recorded significant feat sequel to proactive measures adopted by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Ali.

He urged residents of the state to provide credible information to the Police on suspicious persons and movements to enable it to protect lives and property.

According to him, the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation. (NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani