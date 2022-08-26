Police arrest woman for allegedly killing ex-hubby in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello

The Police Command in Kebb, has arrested an estranged wife suspected of killing her ex-husband.The spokesperson of the command, SP, Nafi’u Abubakar, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

He said that the police arrested the woman on Thursday, at about 11:40 p.m, after receiving information of a strange noise in the deceased’s house.“On Aug. 25 at about 11:40 p.m. ,the policemen attached to the Divisional Police headquarters, Gwadan Gwaji, in Birnin Kebbi,received an information.”

It was to the effect that suspected strange noise had been heard from the house of a neighbor, Attahiru Ibrahim of Aliero quarters, Birnin Kebbi, and his gate was also locked.“On receipt of the information, a team of policemen were swiftly mobilized to the scene and forced themselves in to the house.”They found Ibrahim lying down in the pool of his blood and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.“Similarly, his estranged wife, Farida Abubakar, 30, was also seen inside the compound,”he said.Abubakar said that she was suspected and arrested in connection with the case.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmed Magaji- Kontagora, had directed the Birnin Kebbi Divisional Police headquarters to immediately transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).“This is for discreet investigation with a view to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident,” Abubakar added.. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

