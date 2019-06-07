Police arrest ‘wanted’ cult ‘General’, twenty others in Lagos

A wanted cult leader, Yusuf Omidele, has been arrested by the police in Lagos State. The arrested cult leader, is popularly called ‘General’, the police said. Also nabbed were twenty other cult members,Lagos Police Command Spokesman,DSP Bala Elkana said in a press release Friday.



According to Elkana, “On 6th June, 2019 at about 10.00pm, Police received a distress call that some cult members from two rival groups engaged themselves in a supremacy battle along Isikalu palace and Solomade area, Ikorodu. The Command’s Anti Cultism Unit and patrol teams from Ikorodu were promptly drafted to the scene.

He said further that “The leader of the gang, who has been on the wanted list of the Command, Yusuf Omidele ‘m’ popularly known as General was arrested and twenty other cultists. General was charged to Court on several occasions and sentenced to prison. “

According to the police, he had completed his last sentence in 2014 and becsme an Elder-in- Council, in Eiye Confraternity. He led his gang in a reprisal attack on the members of Aye confratanity, whom they alleged to have killed the wife of one of their leaders some weeks ago.

“The suspects arrested belong to both Aye and Eiye confraternity and have all confessed to belong to secret societies” the police said, adding that two cultists died from the cult clash and six others were injured.

“The massive onslaught launched by the Command on cultists and gangsters is a continuous operation with a view to arresting other fleeing members of the gangs. Four locally made pistols, eight matchets and three daggers were recovered.

The suspects will be charged to Court, the police said.



Elkana disclosed that in order to proffer a lasting solution to youth gangsterism, involvement of teenagers and underage persons in cult activities, especially at Ikorodu area, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni has on 7th June, 2019 met with traditional rulers, religious leaders, elder statesmen, parents, youths and other stakeholders at Ikorodu. All the stakeholders agreed to join the Police in the fight against the menace of cultism and gangsterism, the spokesman said.





