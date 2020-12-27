Police arrest village head,10 others over alleged banditry in Niger State

The Police Command in Niger State has arrested the village head of Tungan-Iliya and 10 other persons over alleged banditry in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement on Sunday in Minna that following intelligence report received on Dec. 25, a police team went on a clearance operation of suspected bandits’ hideouts in Tunga-iliya forest. “The team engaged the suspected bandits in a gun duel and arrested eleven of them while five others were fatally wounded.

“Among the suspects arrested were the village head of Tunga-iliya and one Summaya Bello who harbours and gives information to bandits,’’ he stated. Abiodun said the police had started further investigation into the matter and that the suspects would be charged in court later.

He added that also on Dec. 25, the police received information that gunmen invaded Unguwan Gambo community in in Rafi Local Government Area where they kidnapped four persons.

One of the victims was rescued unhurt while efforts to rescue the others and arrest the hoodlums were in progress, he stated. (NAN)