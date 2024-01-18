Police arrest varsity student for alleged possession of firearms

Police in Bauchi State have arrested a 400-level student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi for alleged possession of illegal firearms.

By Ahmed Kaigama

Police in Bauchi State have arrested a 400-level student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi for alleged possession of illegal firearms.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil, stated in Bauchi on Wednesday that the suspect was arrested on Saturday following a tip-off by a vigilance group.

He stated that the suspect illegally acquired one locally-made gun and one locally-made pistol and 9mm live ammunition.

Wakil added that the suspect already admitted to the offence and claimed that the weapons belonged to another person previously arrested for possession of a locally-made pistol in 2021.

He stated also that a 28-year-old business café operator had been arrested at a Bauchi suburb for allegedly defrauding some ATBU students of N663,000 being the latters’ school registration fees.

He added that preliminary investigation showed that the suspect dishonestly and fraudulently collected the money and later gave his victims fake registration slips.

Wakil stated that the suspect already admitted to issuing fake registration slips to many ATBU students.

He assured that the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

