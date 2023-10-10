Police arrest two suspected killers of VON reporter in Zamfara.

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Zamfara Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Hamisu Danjibga, a reporter with the Voice of Nigeria (VON) in Zamfara State.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Shehu, made the disclosure while parading the suspects at a press briefing in Gusau on Tuesday.

Shehu said that the suspects were Danjigba’s nephew, Mansur Haruna, and his friend, Ibrahim Garba, both of whom conspired to kidnap the veteran journalist.

But when the journalist resisted their move, they stabbed him to death, Shehu indicated.

According to him, the two suspects confessed to the crime during investigation and some items belonging to the late Danjibga were recovered from them.

The commissioner also paraded three others, suspected to be bandits, who specialize in kidnapping and raping women.

Another person was also paraded for alleged supply of arms from Abia State.

Shehu maintained that at the conclusion of investigation, all the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution. (NAN)

