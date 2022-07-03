Police arrest two ‘notorious kidnap kingpins’ in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Command of Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of two notorious kidnap kingpins

DSP Abutu Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer, EkitiState Command made the disclosure in a syatement.

He identified the kingpins as Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris and Ibrahim Mumini Toyin.

The Command’s spokesman said: “After a long drawn escapade, the long arms of the law has finally caught up with two kidnap kingpins, one Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris and Ibrahim Mumini Toyin, who were arrested in Ido-Ekiti on 29/06/2022.

“The duo coordinated numerous highprofile kidnappings in Ekiti including the kidnapping of one Adeeko Ademola and Nasiru Salisu at Adamsy Sawmill, Aisegba-Ekiti.

“The Command Rapid Response Squad in synergy with the vigilantes, acting on credible intelligence, arrested the duo.”

DSP Sunday further disclosed that during interrogation, Ibrahim Mumini Toyin confessed to the commission of the crime and claimed that the dastardly act of kidnapping and murder of one of the two victims was carried out by himself and four(4) others who are children of Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris and are currently at large. He further confessed that Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris is their kingpin, adding that the ransom collected from their victims was used to purchase cattle by Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris to increase his herd of cattle.

Ibrahim Mumini Toyin disclosed, the police said, that his own share of the ramsom allegedly paid was used to purchase cattle for him by Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris.

Suspects are in custody undergoing interrogation and will be arraigned after the conclusion of investigation.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

