Police arrest traffic robbery suspects, recover exhibits

By Deborah Akpede

Lagos, June 13, 2022 (NAN) Police arrested two traffic robbery suspects at Abiola Gardens, Ketu-Ojota Road, Lagos on Monday .

Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

He said a team of detectives arrested the suspects who specialise in robbing motorists using dangerous weapons.

“The arrest followed repeated complaints by motorists on the activities of miscreants along the axis,’’ he stated.

He added that when a search was conducted on the suspects, five stolen Android phones, a jack knife, a cutlass, a mask and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

“The suspects are currently assisting police investigation aimed at arresting other criminals in that axis,’’ he stated.

Hundeyin added that Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts be sustained to ensure the arrest of all miscreants. (NAN)

