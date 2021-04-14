The Kano State Police Command says it has arrested a 19-year-old man, Suleiman Musa, in Ungogo Local Goverment Area of the state for allegedly stabbing Abubakar Sani, 18, to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

Haruna said that the incident occurred on April 7, at Sharifai Quarters of Ugogo Local Government Area.

“On April 7, at about 9:00 p.m, a complaint was received from Sharifia Quarters of Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano that on the same date at about 7:00 p.m, the suspect stabbed Sani of the same address on his stomach with a knife.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the scene was visited and the victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was admitted.

“On April 10, the victim was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

The statement added that the suspect had a misunderstanding with the victim while in the process stabbed him in his stomach with a knife.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Dikko, had ordered that the case be transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section, for discrete investigation.

The suspect, according to the statement, will be charged to court at the completion of investigations. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

