Police arrest teenager for chopping off farmer’s hand in Bauchi 

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Police Command in Bauchi State, has arrested 15-year-old Adamu Ibrahim for chopping off the hand of a farmer in Jital village, Bauchi local government area (LGA) of the State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said police operatives have arrested the suspect, Adamu Ibrahim, of Jital village along Gombe road, Bauchi state, for trespass, mischief and causing grievous hurt.

According to Wakil, “A disagreement ensued in the course of which the suspect stabbed the victim upon asking him to vacate his farmland.

“In addition, the suspect drew his machete and chopped off the left hand of the victim.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had on several occasions trespassed on the victim’s farmland with his cows while rearing,” he said.

The Police Spokesman explained that the unfortunate incident followed a series of complaints to the suspect’s father by the victim for intrusion into his rice farmland by the suspect.

“The investigation revealed that on the 24th of August, 2023, the suspect who was armed with a stick and machete, again went to the victim’s farmland and destroyed crops, whose value is yet to be ascertained,” Wakil said.

According to him, on receiving this report, police operatives swung into action and activated more preventive measures to avert a possible herder-farmer clash in the area and arrested the suspect.

“The victim was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, for medical attention and he is responding to treatment,” he said

Meanwhile, Wakil said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Auwal Mohammed, has warned herders to keep away from farmlands in the state.

He said the CP directed that the suspect be charged to court upon completion of discreet investigation (NAN).

