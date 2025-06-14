‎Police arrest suspects over alleged theft of 2 minors in Anambra

‎



‎The Police Command in Anambra has nabbed two suspects over alleged theft of two related minors at Okpuno-Oba, Idemili-South Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.



‎



‎By Obinna Unaeze



‎



‎



‎The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga made this known in a statement on Saturday in Awka.



‎



‎Ikenga said that on June 12, police operatives attached to Ozubulu Division rescued the children between the ages of three and five.



‎



‎He said that during the operation, the operatives arrested one Daniel Onyedika, male, 19 and Nkechi Onuwa, female, 25, at Okpuno-Oba, Idemili-South LGA.



‎



‎According to Ikenga, the operatives swift reaction followed a report by the mother of the victims, that one of her children came and narrated to her how an unknown person had taken away two of his siblings on their way to her shop along Nwafor Junction, Eziora, Ozubulu.



‎



‎During the interrogation of the suspects, Onyedika admitted to the crime and took the operatives to Oba where he had already handed over the children to Onuwa for the continuation of their criminal plan.



‎



‎The police spokesman further said that the command has expanded the investigations for the arrest of the other members of the syndicate.



‎



‎He said that the case would be charged to Court on the conclusion of investigations.



‎



‎“This achievement showcases the command’s commitment to protecting vulnerable members of the society and tackling crimes against children,” he said. (NAN)



‎