Police arrest suspected ritualist in Ondo 

By
Chimezie Godfrey
-
0
13
Police rescue 52-year-old security guard in Zamfara
Police rescue 52-year-old security guard in Zamfara

The Police Command in Ondo State said it had   arrested Oluwafemi Idris, popularly known as Alfa, for unlawful possession of human parts in Akoko Area of the state.

SP. Funmilayo Odunlami- Omisanya, the command’s  Police Public Relations Officer stated this  in a statement on Sunday in Akure.

The spokesperson  said  that the  police got an Intel from a reliable source that Alfa  kept human parts in his house and intends to use it for ritual purposes

According to Odunlami-Omisanya,  the police swung into action and apprehended the suspect.

National growth LS

“A search was conducted in his house at Akoko and the following human parts were found in his possession, human hands,three kidneys ,three hearts, spine and tongue.

“The  suspect claimed he is an Islamic cleric and some of the human parts was supplied by his friend,  an Alhaji who is also a cleric and Samuel Kutelu.

 “While he (suspect) supplied  Babatunde Kayode ( an Oluawo) three human heads.  Oluawo and Babatunde Kayode have been arrested.

“Meanwhile, efforts are  on to arrest the other cleric who he claimed sourced the human parts for him,” she  said.(NAN)

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Follow Us On WhatsApp