Police arrest suspected ritualist in Ondo 

The Police Command in Ondo State said it had arrested Oluwafemi Idris, popularly known as Alfa, for unlawful possession of human parts in Akoko Area of the state.

SP. Funmilayo Odunlami- Omisanya, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer stated this in a statement on Sunday in Akure.

The spokesperson said that the police got an Intel from a reliable source that Alfa kept human parts in his house and intends to use it for ritual purposes

According to Odunlami-Omisanya, the police swung into action and apprehended the suspect.

“A search was conducted in his house at Akoko and the following human parts were found in his possession, human hands,three kidneys ,three hearts, spine and tongue.

“The suspect claimed he is an Islamic cleric and some of the human parts was supplied by his friend, an Alhaji who is also a cleric and Samuel Kutelu.

“While he (suspect) supplied Babatunde Kayode ( an Oluawo) three human heads. Oluawo and Babatunde Kayode have been arrested.

“Meanwhile, efforts are on to arrest the other cleric who he claimed sourced the human parts for him,” she said.(NAN)

By Muftau Ogunyemi