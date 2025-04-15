Police arrest suspected motorcycle thieves in Osun

The Police Command in Osun, says it has arrested four members of a motorcycle stealing syndicate.

This is contained in a statement by the Police Command’s Spokesperson

By Olajide Idowu

The Police Command in Osun, says it has arrested four members of a motorcycle stealing syndicate.

This is contained in a statement by the Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, on Tuesday in Osogbo

Ojelabi explained that the modus operandi of the syndicate include stealing motorcycles from where they are parked by the owners in the state.

“In a bid to get rid of criminal elements in the state, police operatives attached to CP’s Monitoring Unit on Friday, at about 5:10 p.m., arrested a suspected motorcycle thief.

“The arrest was sequel to the report that the suspects were caught with a Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle with Reg. No. EDT 155 QF stolen from where it was parked by the owner.

“Investigation led to the recovery of two other Motorcycles; a TVS and Bajaj from the suspect.

“The suspect confessed to belonging to a syndicate that specialise in stealing Motorcycles from where they are parked,” he said

The command’s spokesperson added that further investigation led detectives to Shasha Area, Osogbo on the same day at 8:30 p.m., where another suspect was arrested at his hide-out and six spare Motorcycle Keys, used for their operations recovered from him.

“Discreet investigation later led the operatives to Brewery area, Ibadan, Oyo State where the receiver of the stolen motorcycles, a 64 years old man was arrested.

“The receiver then confessed to have bought four different makes of motorcycles from them at a price ranging from N250, 000 to N300, 000.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of another suspect who always delivers the stolen motorcycles to the receiver,” Ojelabi added.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

He called on those whose motorcycles were stolen or robbed to come to the CP’s Monitoring Unit, State headquarters, Osogbo for identification. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)