Police arrest suspected killer of medical doctor in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Abubakar Namalika over the gruesome murder of Dr Enoch Okpara, a medical doctor in Gusau on June 13.

Mr Usman Nagogo, State Commissioner of Police, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

He said that the suspect had already confessed to the killing and had even given more information on other crimes that the command had commenced investigations.

Nagogo explained that the suspect was arrested on Sunday by a team of Operation Puff Adder around 10 p.m. while he was trying along with some of his gang members now at large to commit another crime.

“During interrogation, the suspect who belong to the gang of a notorious criminal, Shehu Bagewaye, known as Shehu Gusami, informed the police of many other atrocities he committed including the killing of five innocent persons.

“The suspect said he was also part of the gang that recently invaded Dogon kade village where they killed seven persons.

“He revealed to us that they went to late Dr. Enoch Okpara’s house to collect money from him at all cost, without which they were to kill the victim.

“He said when they could not get the money, they killed him and burnt the remains within the house where the doctor lived alone,” the CP explained.

The police commissioner said that the command was on the trial of the other four gang members that killed the medical doctor.

Dr Bello Kwatarkwashi, the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Gusau, commended the police for apprehending one of the suspected killers of their colleague.

He, however, lamented that the hospital had lost a “highly valuable consultant” with the death of Okpara.

Before his death, Okpara was a Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with the FMC, Gusau. (NAN)

