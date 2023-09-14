Police arrest suspected killer of Area Commander in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

The Police Command in Katsina State says it has arrested a 30-year-old bandit, suspected to be involved in the killing of Dutsinma Area Commander, ACP Aminu Umar.

The late ACP Umar was ambushed and killed by bandits in a fierce gun duel on July 5, while leading a patrol team on their usual clearance operation of terrorrists in the area.

The police patrol team was overpowered by the bandits in a fierce gun encounter that eventually led to his death and that of another officer.

The spokesperson of the Command, ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq told newsmen in Katsina on Thursday, that the suspect, Sa’idu Yaro, also known as Sabon Jini, was arrested on Aug. 30.

The suspect hails from Tsaskiya village in Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State.

“The suspect has been on the command’s wanted list for series of offences, such as kidnapping, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes.

“Nemesis caught up with him when he was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of one Hussaini Nabara of Kagara village in Dutsinma LGA.

“During investigation, he was discovered to be a member of the gang of one Abubakar Jankare, a notorious bandit leader in the area,” he said.

According to him, the suspect had confessed to have conspired with other notorious bandits to ambush and kill late ACP Umar.

Meanwhile, the command had on Sept. 2, arrested a 35-year-old gun runner and bandits informant, Ibrahim Abdullahi, alias Dogo, of Sabongarin Dumburawa, Batsari LGA.

The spokesperson said 404 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

“The suspect was arrested in possession of the exhibit, and in the course of investigation, he confessed to the commission of the crime.

“The suspect admitted that he received the ammunition alongside his accomplice, now at large, from someone in Wukari LGA of Taraba,” he said.

Abubakar-Sadiq also revealed the arrest of a 19-year-old suspected kidnapper, and a 65-year-old suspected pedophile.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court after investigations were concluded. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

