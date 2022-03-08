Police arrest suspected kidnapper in Jigawa

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Police in Jigawa have arrested a 46-year-old suspected kidnapper in Kirikasamma Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

Shiisu said the suspect, who was nabbed on Feb. 28, was suspected to be a member of the syndicate that recently kidnapped one 22-year-old Hadiza Alhaji-Chadi, at Marma village.

“Through intelligence information, the command succeeded in arresting one, Ado Ahmadu, aged 46 and resident of Marawaji in Kirikasamma LGA in connection with the offence of abduction/kidnapping,” Shiisu said.

The spokesperson said that on Jan. 7, at about 7 a m., one, Alhaji Chadi, a resident of Marma village in Kirikasamma LGA, reported the matter to the police.

He said that on the same date, at about 3:30 a.m., unknown gunmen numbering about six stormed his residence and abducted his 22-year-old wife, Hadiza Alhaji-Chadi taking her to an unknown destination.

According to him, it was in view of the report and other related cases of abduction in the state that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Sale, organised an intelligence-led raid code named “Operation Flush Out,” led by his Deputy in charge of Operations, DCP Bashir Ahmad.

Shiisu added that the victim was rescued unhurt in one of the operations after the police raided the suspected kidnapper’s hideout in Suletankarkar LGA.

He said that investigation into the case was still ongoing at the time of filing this report. (NAN)

