Police arrest suspected gunrunner with 2 AK-47, pistol in Kogi

August 13, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Police in Kogi have confirmed the arrest of one Mohammed Bako with rifles, a locally fabricated pistol and 41 rounds of ammunition.

The Public Officer of the Police in the state, DSP Williams Aya, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

Aya said Bako was intercepted on Idah-Ayingba road by operatives of the attached to Ayingba Area while on a stop-and-search operation.

He said that the “suspected gunrunner, kidnapper and armed robber” was also found in possession of one locally made Baretta Pistol and 6.7mm ammunition hidden in a sack while on transit in a commercial .

According to him, the who hailed from Koton-karfe, immediately confessed ownership of the arms and ammunition.

The Police said investigation into the matter had commenced and that the arraigned in court on of the investigation.

He assured members of the public that the was determined to work in synergy with other security in the state to ensure adequate security of and property. (NAN)

