Police arrest suspected gunrunner, recover 3 AK-47 in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

The Police Command in Delta says it has arrested a suspected gunrunner and recovered three AK-47 rifles and 3,120 rounds of ammunition from him.

The spokesman of the Command, SP Bright Edafe, told newsmen on Monday in Warri that the suspect was arrested on March 3.

Edafe said that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the command attached to Dragon 14.

He said that the suspect was arrested during on a stop and search duty on the Warri/Benin highway by Western Delta University, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe alleged that the 55-year-old suspect concealed the items in a Toyota Camry car driven by him.

“He was asked to open the trunk of the vehicle, during which it was observed that the trunk of the Camry was unusually small.

“This aroused the suspicion of the police operatives who were convinced that the vehicle had been modified for malicious purposes.

“The police removed the seat of the vehicle, only to discover a three AK-47 rifle, 2,080 rounds of 7.62 mm AK-47 ammunition and 1,040 rounds of 51 mm ammunition loaded in four boxes,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the items and the suspect are in police custody.

He said that investigation on the matter was ongoing. (NAN)